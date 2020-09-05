A look at international news with Katie MacDonald

1) A world ‘first’ may see Facebook and Google users in Australia blocked from sharing local and international news stories
2) Indonesian coronavirus cases rising and the death toll is highest in South East Asia
3) Australia officially in recession for the first time in 30 years
4) Did you hear the one about the woman who rode her horse through the drive-in bottle store?
SJ speaks to entertainers and couple Fatiema Petersen and Junaid GalantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sanele Xaba | Actor, writer, and international modelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dalin Oliver | Stand-up ComedianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sizwe Mbebe | Sports writer, columnist, and bloggerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Aadil Khan | Executive Producer at Behind the FrontlineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jonathan Joshua | Biokineticist and pain management consultantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Carmen de Kock | Project Manager in the Human Genetics Division at Department of Pathology at UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Contributor: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International SOSLISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Luca Hart about how her music is influenced by her love for the outdoors.LISTEN TO PODCAST