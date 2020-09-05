Dalin Oliver: If Lockdown Was A Person

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Meet Sanele Xaba, the activist and model changing the narrative around albinism Sanele Xaba is South Africa's first international male model with albinism. He broke into the modelling industry when he was 16 an... 5 September 2020 1:33 PM
Doccie film 'Behind the Frontline' shows toxic workplace culture in SA hospitals A forthcoming documentary film reveals how frontline healthcare workers in South Africa are affected by toxic working conditions. 5 September 2020 12:20 PM
UCT researchers conduct study exploring genetic factors linked to hearing loss A team of researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) wants to determine the genetic factors contributing to hearing loss spe... 5 September 2020 10:50 AM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipme... 4 September 2020 1:36 PM
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000 For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you. 4 September 2020 1:06 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Dalin Oliver: If Lockdown Was A Person

Dalin Oliver: If Lockdown Was A Person

5 September 2020 9:08 AM

Guest: Dalin Oliver | Stand-up Comedian


Music Feature: Fatiema and Junaid Petersen

5 September 2020 10:04 AM

SJ speaks to entertainers and couple Fatiema Petersen and  Junaid Galant 

Profile: Sanele Xaba

5 September 2020 9:43 AM

Guest: Sanele  Xaba  | Actor, writer, and international model

Weekend Sport: The last day of PSL

5 September 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Sizwe Mbebe | Sports writer, columnist, and blogger

Behind the Frontline documentary

5 September 2020 8:40 AM

Guest: Dr. Aadil Khan | Executive Producer  at Behind the Frontline

The Psychology of Pain

5 September 2020 8:20 AM

Guest: Jonathan Joshua | Biokineticist and pain management consultant

Deaf Awareness Month

5 September 2020 7:36 AM

Guest: Dr. Carmen  de Kock  | Project Manager in the Human Genetics Division  at Department of Pathology at UCT

Health Feature: Men's health issues

5 September 2020 7:14 AM

Contributor: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International SOS

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

5 September 2020 7:08 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Luca Hart about how her music is influenced by her love for the outdoors. 

A look at international news with Katie MacDonald

5 September 2020 6:57 AM

1) A world ‘first’ may see Facebook and Google users in Australia blocked from sharing local and international news stories
 2)  Indonesian coronavirus cases rising and the death toll is highest in South East Asia

3) Australia officially in recession for the first time in 30 years

4) Did you hear the one about the woman who rode her horse through the drive-in bottle store?

