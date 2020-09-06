Lead SA: Read to Rise

1) The UK’s fractured Covid “red list”. England, Wales, and Scotland now have different countries on their list from which holidaymakers must self-quarantine on their return. Some in the travel industry say it’s a confusing shambles.



2) France has unveiled a 100bn-euro (£89bn) economic stimulus package to help repair the economic damage caused by coronavirus.





3) A mother who fears her 19-month-old child will forget their father if prison visits do not resume soon has begun preliminary legal action against the Ministry of Justice. Lawyers claim the lack of visits and video calls during the coronavirus pandemic is a breach of children’s human rights.

arrow_forward