Discussing Hair Politics

Guests
Robyn Ruth Thomas | Natural hair blogger
Nelisa Ngqulana | Director at PR Trends ZA
Kavuli Nyali | Market researcher, hair blogger, natural hair consultant, and healthy hair advocate
SJ in conversation with lawyer and doctor Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane and Alma-Nalisha Cele of The Cheeky Natives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Goldfinger [Director: Guy Hamilton]
Psycho [Director: Alfred Hitchcock]
Silence of the Lambs [Director: Jonathan Demme]
The Dark Knight [Director: Christopher Nolan]
Misery [Director: Rob Reiner]
No Country for Old Men [Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen]
Name of the movie: Die Hard [Director: John McTiernan, Len Wiseman, Renny Harlin, John Moore]
1) The UK’s fractured Covid “red list”. England, Wales, and Scotland now have different countries on their list from which holidaymakers must self-quarantine on their return. Some in the travel industry say it’s a confusing shambles.
2) France has unveiled a 100bn-euro (£89bn) economic stimulus package to help repair the economic damage caused by coronavirus.
3) A mother who fears her 19-month-old child will forget their father if prison visits do not resume soon has begun preliminary legal action against the Ministry of Justice. Lawyers claim the lack of visits and video calls during the coronavirus pandemic is a breach of children’s human rights.
SJ speaks to the Director of the movie The Men Who Speak Gayle, Andrew Bruckman, and entertainer Nathan Kennedy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SJ speaks to father and son Raziek and Uzayr Rajah.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SJ speaks to Heather.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marc Sevitz | Co-Founder and CFO at TaxTimLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Roscoe Williams | Programme Manager at Read To RiseLISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Juan Botes from Chain Gang Events about new trail run and mountain biking events.LISTEN TO PODCAST