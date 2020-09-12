A look at international news with Katie MacDonald

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:50
CPUT COVID-19 Fund Campaign
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Andiswa Mrasi
Today at 09:05
Profile: Siv Ngesi
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 09:50
Music Feature: ICAN-CERVIVE with Carlo Abrahams
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Carlo Abrahams
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating sola... 11 September 2020 5:12 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise fu... 11 September 2020 1:21 PM
View all Local
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
Green apartheid: Trees and parks are unevenly distributed in SA cities The Group Areas Act from the apartheid days has created a green apartheid in SA. Researcher Dr Odirilwe Selomane explains more. 12 September 2020 9:01 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 11 September 2020 5:59 PM
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire. 10 September 2020 7:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
A look at international news with Katie MacDonald

A look at international news with Katie MacDonald

12 September 2020 6:52 AM

Last remaining Australian journalists pulled out of China
New Zealand education ministry issues directive encouraging schools to use preferred names, gender, and pronouns
COVID border wars continue in Australia …amongst the tragedy, some good news emerges
Scientists in Singapore developing ‘smart mask’ to monitor COVID symptoms  


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Symptons and warning signs of Alzheimer's

12 September 2020 8:22 AM

Guest: Sean van Wyk | Quality of Life Manager at Livewell

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Green spaces and the legacy of Apartheid

12 September 2020 7:51 AM

Guest: Dr. Odirilwe  Selomane  | Researcher  at Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: Women's Health Q&A

12 September 2020 7:18 AM

Guest: Dr Charl Van Loggerenberg | MD at International SOS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

12 September 2020 7:07 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Mark Rutherford, owner of Godwana. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: A profile of The Cheeky Natives

6 September 2020 10:09 AM

SJ in conversation with lawyer and doctor Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane and Alma-Nalisha Cele of The Cheeky Natives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: Great Movie Villains with Gayle Edmunds

6 September 2020 9:52 AM

Goldfinger  [Director: Guy Hamilton]
Psycho [Director: Alfred Hitchcock]
Silence of the Lambs [Director: Jonathan Demme]
The Dark Knight [Director: Christopher Nolan]
Misery [Director: Rob Reiner]
No Country for Old Men [Director:  Ethan Coen, Joel Coen]
Name of the movie: Die Hard  [Director: John McTiernan, Len Wiseman, Renny Harlin, John Moore]

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

6 September 2020 9:38 AM

1) The UK’s fractured Covid “red list”. England, Wales, and Scotland now have different countries on their list from which holidaymakers must self-quarantine on their return. Some in the travel industry say it’s a confusing shambles. 

2) France has unveiled a 100bn-euro (£89bn) economic stimulus package to help repair the economic damage caused by coronavirus. 


3) A mother who fears her 19-month-old child will forget their father if prison visits do not resume soon has begun preliminary legal action against the Ministry of Justice. Lawyers claim the lack of visits and video calls during the coronavirus pandemic is a breach of children’s human rights. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Men Who Speak Gayle

6 September 2020 9:19 AM

SJ speaks to the Director of the movie The Men Who Speak Gayle, Andrew  Bruckman, and entertainer Nathan Kennedy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: 12-year-old drifter Uzayr Rajah

6 September 2020 8:55 AM

SJ speaks to father and son Raziek and Uzayr Rajah.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down

Politics

[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

Local Politics

Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

World Sport

EWN Highlights

Capitec, Nedbank working to reimburse clients affected by unauthorised payments

12 September 2020 8:59 AM

Ramaphosa honours late George Bizos with special official category 1 funeral

12 September 2020 8:18 AM

DA: ANC's use of defence force jet to fly to Zim amounts to theft

12 September 2020 7:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA