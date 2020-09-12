Weekend Sport: Nedbank Cup Final

1) France has recorded almost 10,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, marking its highest single-day count since the start of the outbreak.





2) Travellers from mainland Portugal to England now have to quarantine just weeks after the country was put on the safe list.



3) The UK economy grew by 6.6% in July, according to the Office for National Statistics, but it said output remains far below pre-pandemic levels.



4) Mask-wearing and lockdown rules are now causing deeper social fractures than Brexit, according to a UK-wide study which suggests that the solidarity of the early weeks of the pandemic has given way to distrust.



