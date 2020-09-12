Weekend Sport: Nedbank Cup Final

Guest: Sizwe Mbebe | Sportswriter, columnist, and blogger
1) France has recorded almost 10,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, marking its highest single-day count since the start of the outbreak.
2) Travellers from mainland Portugal to England now have to quarantine just weeks after the country was put on the safe list.
3) The UK economy grew by 6.6% in July, according to the Office for National Statistics, but it said output remains far below pre-pandemic levels.
4) Mask-wearing and lockdown rules are now causing deeper social fractures than Brexit, according to a UK-wide study which suggests that the solidarity of the early weeks of the pandemic has given way to distrust.
1) Ashley Potts | Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
2) Jenny Chadwick | Organizer at Cape Town Recovery Walk
1) Crispin Phiri | Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
2) Clare Ballard | Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights
3) Onica Makwakwa | Director at Women Inspired Solutions for Empowerment (WISE)
Guest: Tennis analyst Bruce DavidsonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Jonny Peter | Unit Head at UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology UnitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Merle Mansfield | Director at Douglas George Murray Trust [DGMT)’s Zero Dropout CampaignLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bonita Hendricks | Director at St. Michael's Child and Youth Care CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Kevin Winter from Peninsula Paddle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
1. Fires are raging through the western USA, 27 dead and more expected.
2. California governor signs bill that will allow firefighting inmates to have records expunged when they have completed serving their sentences.
3. US COVID-19 numbers are just under a quarter of global infections and deaths, new findings are children are picking up the virus at daycare...
4. Oscar's inclusivity policy announced last week, welcomed by some but...
Guest: Gospel singer and songwriter Carlo AbrahamsLISTEN TO PODCAST