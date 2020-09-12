Weekend Sport: Nedbank Cup Final

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec and Nedbank says they will refund clients affected by double deductions Thousands of customers who experienced unauthorised payments should be refunded within 24 hours. 12 September 2020 9:41 AM
Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise fu... 11 September 2020 1:21 PM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
View all Local
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
'History will absolve me,' President Ramaphosa told SA editor's forum He blamed the previous administration for hollowing out law enforcement agencies and says he is capacitating strengthening them. 10 September 2020 9:16 AM
View all Politics
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all Business
Does diversity training really work? Diversity trainer and political analyst, Asanda Ngoasheng explains the importance of diversity training. 12 September 2020 5:40 PM
Green apartheid: Trees and parks are unevenly distributed in SA cities The Group Areas Act from the apartheid days has created a green apartheid in SA. Researcher Dr Odirilwe Selomane explains more. 12 September 2020 9:01 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 11 September 2020 5:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Sport: Nedbank Cup Final

Weekend Sport: Nedbank Cup Final

12 September 2020 9:13 AM

Guest: Sizwe Mbebe | Sportswriter, columnist, and blogger


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

UK Report with Gavin Grey

13 September 2020 10:53 AM

1) France has recorded almost 10,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, marking its highest single-day count since the start of the outbreak.
 

2) Travellers from mainland Portugal to England now have to quarantine just weeks after the country was put on the safe list. 
 
 3) The UK economy grew by 6.6% in July, according to the Office for National Statistics, but it said output remains far below pre-pandemic levels. 
 
 4) Mask-wearing and lockdown rules are now causing deeper social fractures than Brexit, according to a UK-wide study which suggests that the solidarity of the early weeks of the pandemic has given way to distrust. 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recovery Walk CT turns 6!

13 September 2020 10:46 AM

 1) Ashley  Potts | Director  at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre

 2) Jenny Chadwick | Organizer at Cape Town Recovery Walk

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should the Sex Offenders Register be made public?

13 September 2020 9:21 AM

1) Crispin Phiri | Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
2) Clare Ballard | Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights
3) Onica Makwakwa | Director  at Women Inspired Solutions for Empowerment (WISE)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: US Open final

13 September 2020 9:20 AM

Guest: Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic

13 September 2020 8:26 AM

Guest: Prof Jonny Peter | Unit Head  at UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DGMT Zero Dropout campaign

13 September 2020 8:07 AM

Guest: Merle Mansfield  | Director  at Douglas George Murray Trust [DGMT)’s Zero Dropout Campaign

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: St. Michael's Child and Youth Care Centre in Plumstead

13 September 2020 7:41 AM

Guest: Bonita  Hendricks  | Director  at St. Michael's Child and Youth Care Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

13 September 2020 6:51 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Kevin Winter from Peninsula Paddle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US News with An Wentzel

13 September 2020 6:50 AM

1. Fires are raging through the western USA, 27 dead and more expected.
2. California governor signs bill that will allow firefighting inmates to have records expunged when they have completed serving their sentences.
3. US COVID-19 numbers are just under a quarter of global infections and deaths, new findings are children are picking up the virus at daycare...
4. Oscar's inclusivity policy announced last week, welcomed by some but...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music Feature: ICAN-CERVIVE with Carlo Abrahams

12 September 2020 10:19 AM

Guest: Gospel singer and songwriter Carlo Abrahams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down

Politics

[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility

Local Politics

Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment

World Sport

EWN Highlights

WC sees positive increase in learner attendance, says provincial govt

13 September 2020 4:51 PM

US activist Sharpton: Black people should redefine values of black consciousness

13 September 2020 4:09 PM

Society has civic duty to protect children, says Gauteng Social Dev MEC

13 September 2020 3:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA