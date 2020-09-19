Ruth Bader Ginsberg dies at 87

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
11-year-old Capetonian Rachel's life saved by bone marrow donor living in Poland Rachel and her dad Jonathan Ancer relate their story of hope, and SA Bone Marrow Registry's Jane Ward explains how you can help. 19 September 2020 8:52 AM
Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R200, 000 for information relating to a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday... 18 September 2020 5:08 PM
View all Local
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities... 18 September 2020 1:29 PM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
View all Politics
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
View all Business
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently. 19 September 2020 9:58 AM
Tummy aches are 'the Sherlock Holmes area of medicine' International SOS MD, Dr Charl Loggerenberg gives us the lowdown on abdominal discomfort, the possible causes and what to do. 19 September 2020 8:07 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Ruth Bader Ginsberg dies at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsberg dies at 87

19 September 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Brooks Spector | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick and former US Diplomat


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Music Feature: Face to face with Mathew Gold

19 September 2020 10:14 AM

While most of us were just trying to survive lockdown he of the Golden Voice - Mathew Gold was releasing new music all over the place and in May enjoyed no less than three songs in the KFM top 40. He's just released his latest single Precious Time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meet the satirist behind Coconut Kelz

19 September 2020 9:51 AM

Guest: Lesego Tlhabi | Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CPUT COVID-19 Fund Campaign

19 September 2020 9:17 AM

Guest: Andiswa Mrasi| Head of Campaign and Convocation Executive member at CPUT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend Sport: Rugby season coming soon

19 September 2020 9:05 AM

Guest: John Goliath | Sports editor at Iol

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The process of starting again: A masterclass for entrepreneurs

19 September 2020 8:36 AM

Guest: Allon Raiz | CEO at Raizcorp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Introduction to Yoni Steaming

19 September 2020 8:02 AM

Guest: Nicky  van Eck Zolezzi | Traditional Health Practitioner

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Marrow Donor Day

19 September 2020 7:40 AM

Guests

1) Jonathan Ancer and his daughter Rachel

2) Jane Ward | Acting Deputy Director at the South African Bone Marrow Registry 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: Abdominal problems

19 September 2020 7:16 AM

Guest: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International Sos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

19 September 2020 6:46 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Mark Dixon from the Strandloper Project. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

World Politics

Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you

Local

Police investigating murder of Joburg doctor accused in death of young patient

Local

SANDF condemns shooting of Limpopo man by soldier for not wearing a mask

19 September 2020 4:19 PM

Gauteng transport unit arrests 4 people for taxi violence related killings

19 September 2020 2:54 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

19 September 2020 2:38 PM

