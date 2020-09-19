Music Feature: Face to face with Mathew Gold

While most of us were just trying to survive lockdown he of the Golden Voice - Mathew Gold was releasing new music all over the place and in May enjoyed no less than three songs in the KFM top 40. He's just released his latest single Precious Time.
Guest: Lesego Tlhabi | Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andiswa Mrasi| Head of Campaign and Convocation Executive member at CPUTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Goliath | Sports editor at IolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brooks Spector | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick and former US DiplomatLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Allon Raiz | CEO at RaizcorpLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicky van Eck Zolezzi | Traditional Health PractitionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
1) Jonathan Ancer and his daughter Rachel
2) Jane Ward | Acting Deputy Director at the South African Bone Marrow Registry
Guest: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International SosLISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Mark Dixon from the Strandloper Project.LISTEN TO PODCAST