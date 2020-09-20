A look at international news with An Wentzel

1. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Cuomo announces statue in Brooklyn in her honour, Trump is trying to put in a new Justice before the election.



2. coronavirus - 199 000 confirmed deaths and almost 7million cases. On Friday Trump said all Americans would have access to a vaccine by April. Experts say not possible. Borders which were to open with Canada and Mexico will remain closed.



3. Breonna Taylor wrongful death, her mother wins wrongful death lawsuit for 12 million dollars but still no arrests. Protests are ongoing, with protestors demanding criminal charges be filed against the police officers involved in the shooting.



4. Fires wrap - California, Oregon and Washington still battling flames - 36 people are reported dead and many fires are still burning - the smoke having reached Europe by Thursday and also visible from space