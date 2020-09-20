The ins and outs of home repossession

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits Vicky Sampson 13 September
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
App gives you free legal advice at the touch of a button Malao365 legal app offers free legal advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is available in a number of South African languages. 20 September 2020 9:37 AM
[UPDATE] Magnificent 5 volunteer at Animal Welfare and Cape Town shows them love An outpouring of generosity and love for these 5 big-hearted boys from Philippi has had Capetonians smiling. 20 September 2020 7:26 AM
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities... 18 September 2020 1:29 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend. 20 September 2020 7:11 AM
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently. 19 September 2020 9:58 AM
11-year-old Capetonian Rachel's life saved by bone marrow donor living in Poland Rachel and her dad Jonathan Ancer relate their story of hope, and SA Bone Marrow Registry's Jane Ward explains how you can help. 19 September 2020 8:52 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The ins and outs of home repossession

The ins and outs of home repossession

20 September 2020 8:11 AM

Guest: Sarah  Nicholson  | Commercial Manager at Just Money


Book Feature: Conversation with author Eva Mazza

20 September 2020 10:11 AM

Hot off the heels of her smash hit best - selling debut novel Sex, Lies and Stellenbosch released last year, local author Eva Mazza has already published the follow-up Sex, Lies, Declassified. 

The movies with Gayle Edmunds

20 September 2020 9:45 AM

Name of the movie: Trolls World Tour

PLOT: Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music -- funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.


Director: Director: Walt Dohrn

UK Report with Gavin Grey

20 September 2020 9:34 AM

1) UK PM is spending the weekend considering whether to tighten Covid-19 measures in England, after saying the UK was "now seeing a second wave". 
 
2) Europe’s second wave. Surging coronavirus figures across Europe should serve as "a wake-up call", the World Health Organization's regional director has said. 
 
 3) One of the UK’s biggest unions has called on the government to say it will extend its furlough scheme or face "redundancy floodgates" opening in the UK. 

The Radio Vagabond

20 September 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: Palle  Bo  | Radio producer and podcaster  at The Radio Vagabond

Weekend sports interview: US Open golf

20 September 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Wade  Pretorius  | Senior golf writer 

Traditional medicine gets global recognition

20 September 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Gogo  Khanyakude | Sangoma

Malao365 legal app offers free legal advice at the touch of a button

20 September 2020 7:32 AM

Guest: Gugu  Gumede  | Founding Member of Molao365 and a Director at NG Attorneys

Lead SA: Ubumbano

20 September 2020 7:16 AM

Guest: Anaso  Yantolo  | Media Head  at Ubumbano

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

20 September 2020 7:09 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to Justin Godwin from Garden Routes Snakes.

