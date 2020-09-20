UK Report with Gavin Grey

1) UK PM is spending the weekend considering whether to tighten Covid-19 measures in England, after saying the UK was "now seeing a second wave".



2) Europe’s second wave. Surging coronavirus figures across Europe should serve as "a wake-up call", the World Health Organization's regional director has said.



3) One of the UK’s biggest unions has called on the government to say it will extend its furlough scheme or face "redundancy floodgates" opening in the UK.