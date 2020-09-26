The Outdoor Report

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
10 years later, Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vanessa Goosen - at ...
Today at 07:45
PCOS Month
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Kerusha Naidoo - Homeopathic doctor at ...
Today at 08:10
Occupy Camps Bay
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kelly-Eve Koopman
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: Vodacom Super Fan Saturday
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 08:50
Applications still open for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Sam Gqomo - founder of Womandla Global Network and Womandla Foundation at ...
Today at 09:05
Profile: Belinda Davids
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Belinda Davids
Today at 09:50
Music: Karin Kortje
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Karin Kortje - Singer at ...
Latest Local
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear "The court was filled with armed police officers," says Shamiela Fisher. "Kilian wore a hooded top that he never removed once." 25 September 2020 12:49 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated' "Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates. 25 September 2020 9:17 AM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers. 25 September 2020 2:08 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
2021 medical aid price increases… you may want to sit down for this one Contributions are likely to rise by twice the rate of inflation, warns Clayton Samsodien (Phoenix Financial Services Group). 24 September 2020 10:10 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
The Outdoor Report

The Outdoor Report

26 September 2020 6:55 AM

Guest: Jeff Ayliffe


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

A look at international news with Katie MacDonald

26 September 2020 6:43 AM

Guest: Katie MacDonald

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Feature: Conversation with author Eva Mazza

20 September 2020 10:11 AM

Hot off the heels of her smash hit best - selling debut novel Sex, Lies and Stellenbosch released last year, local author Eva Mazza has already published the follow-up Sex, Lies, Declassified. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The movies with Gayle Edmunds

20 September 2020 9:45 AM

Name of the movie: Trolls World Tour

PLOT: Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music -- funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.


Director: Director: Walt Dohrn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

20 September 2020 9:34 AM

1) UK PM is spending the weekend considering whether to tighten Covid-19 measures in England, after saying the UK was "now seeing a second wave". 
 
2) Europe’s second wave. Surging coronavirus figures across Europe should serve as "a wake-up call", the World Health Organization's regional director has said. 
 
 3) One of the UK’s biggest unions has called on the government to say it will extend its furlough scheme or face "redundancy floodgates" opening in the UK. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Radio Vagabond

20 September 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: Palle  Bo  | Radio producer and podcaster  at The Radio Vagabond

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports interview: US Open golf

20 September 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Wade  Pretorius  | Senior golf writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Traditional medicine gets global recognition

20 September 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Gogo  Khanyakude | Sangoma

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The ins and outs of home repossession

20 September 2020 8:11 AM

Guest: Sarah  Nicholson  | Commercial Manager at Just Money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Malao365 legal app offers free legal advice at the touch of a button

20 September 2020 7:32 AM

Guest: Gugu  Gumede  | Founding Member of Molao365 and a Director at NG Attorneys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zane Kilian charged with murder of Charl Kinnear

Local

'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

Local Politics Business

Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic

Business

Man held on terror charges after two wounded in Paris cleaver attack

25 September 2020 8:20 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A sunny and cloudy Saturday, with isolated showers

25 September 2020 8:02 PM

Court hears deals of how Hawks swooped on suspect in Kinnear murder case

25 September 2020 7:16 PM

