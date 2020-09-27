Lead SA interview: Baz-Art Kids Art Programme

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
How to negotiate a quick and trouble-free property transfer
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Denoon Sampson - Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
Today at 05:10
DA: Reprimand not good enough
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister of Defence at DA
Today at 05:46
Pieter-Dirk Uys and Evita Bezuidenhout’s birthdays
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Pieter-Dirk Uys
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Snakes slithering their way into neighbourhoods
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Davine Sansom
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : Financial Planning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Defence Minister's slap on the wrist for Zim flight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell
Today at 07:20
Untitled: Hands off our principal!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brandon De Kock - Heathfield HS SGB
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
A new Chinese ambassador for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator at ...
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Start ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aiden Classe
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Simplifying Tech consulting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - Secure Your Retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bruce Cameron - Retired Editor, Personal Finance at Saturday Star
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Didn't feel any tremors in Cape Town? Here's why Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes. 27 September 2020 12:07 PM
CT may expect some aftershocks from 6.2 earthquake Many people in Cape Town have already felt the aftershock of the tremors and have reported it on social media. 27 September 2020 9:35 AM
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
View all Local
'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated' "Zondo’s comments at the end of the hearing; it was just so bleak! A sombre, grim end to a day," says journalist Erin Bates. 25 September 2020 9:17 AM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic The Pretoria native is having an excellent pandemic – much like his über-rich peers. 25 September 2020 2:08 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
View all Business
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth. 27 September 2020 10:30 AM
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome. 26 September 2020 10:49 AM
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom. 26 September 2020 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Lead SA interview: Baz-Art Kids Art Programme

Lead SA interview: Baz-Art Kids Art Programme

27 September 2020 7:08 AM

Mark Jeneker | Art Teacher  at Baz-Art


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes

27 September 2020 1:41 PM

Dr David Khoza is the Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geoscience 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: Enola Holmes

27 September 2020 9:57 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report

27 September 2020 9:32 AM

Guest: Gavin Grey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Comic Con Africa Virtual Festival

27 September 2020 9:11 AM

Carol Weaving | MD at Reed Exhibition and Loyiso Mkize | Creator and Illustrator  at Kwezi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports interview: Russian GP

27 September 2020 9:04 AM

Hendrik Verwoed | F1 Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recovery Month: The Psychology of Addiction

27 September 2020 8:37 AM

Guy du Plessis | Researcher  at Utah State University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protecting Your Intellectual Property

27 September 2020 8:12 AM

Craig Shapiro | Co-founder and director of intellectual property law at Witz Inc Attorneys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Geologist, Dr Groenwald, says we can expect some aftershocks from 6.2 earthquake

27 September 2020 7:52 AM

Dr Gidoen Groenewald, Geologist for Gift of the Givers foundation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Researchers studying the experience of giving birth during lockdown

27 September 2020 7:41 AM

Emma  Numanoglu | Midwife and lactation consultant 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am

Entertainment

Elon Musk is R1.1 trillion richer than at the start of the pandemic

Business

'It’s sad and awful! Judge Raymond Zondo sounds resigned and defeated'

Local Politics Business

EWN Highlights

Panyaza Lesufi: Matric exams shouldn’t be changed because of COVID-19 impact

27 September 2020 6:43 PM

CT authorities urge residents not to panic after earthquake

27 September 2020 5:13 PM

Trump demands Biden take drug test before or after Tuesday debate

27 September 2020 4:16 PM

