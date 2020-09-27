Recovery Month: The Psychology of Addiction

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
How to negotiate a quick and trouble-free property transfer
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Denoon Sampson - Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
Guests
Denoon Sampson - Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
125
Today at 05:10
DA: Reprimand not good enough
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister of Defence at DA
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister of Defence at DA
125
Today at 05:46
Pieter-Dirk Uys and Evita Bezuidenhout’s birthdays
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Pieter-Dirk Uys
Guests
Pieter-Dirk Uys
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Snakes slithering their way into neighbourhoods
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Davine Sansom
Guests
Davine Sansom
125
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : Financial Planning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Defence Minister's slap on the wrist for Zim flight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell
125
Today at 07:20
Untitled: Hands off our principal!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brandon De Kock - Heathfield HS SGB
Guests
Brandon De Kock - Heathfield HS SGB
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
A new Chinese ambassador for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator at ...
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator at ...
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
Start ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aiden Classe
Guests
Aiden Classe
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Simplifying Tech consulting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - Secure Your Retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bruce Cameron - Retired Editor, Personal Finance at Saturday Star
Guests
Bruce Cameron - Retired Editor, Personal Finance at Saturday Star
125
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up