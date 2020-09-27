Comic Con Africa Virtual Festival

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 04:50 How to negotiate a quick and trouble-free property transfer Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Denoon Sampson - Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu

Today at 05:10 DA: Reprimand not good enough Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister of Defence at DA

Today at 05:46 Pieter-Dirk Uys and Evita Bezuidenhout’s birthdays Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Pieter-Dirk Uys

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Snakes slithering their way into neighbourhoods Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Davine Sansom

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday : Financial Planning Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Defence Minister's slap on the wrist for Zim flight Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Cathy Powell

Today at 07:20 Untitled: Hands off our principal! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Brandon De Kock - Heathfield HS SGB

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 08:07 A new Chinese ambassador for SA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Oscar Van Heerden - International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator at ...

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBC Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:45 Start ups Today with Kieno Kammies

Aiden Classe

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse Today with Kieno Kammies

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB- Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:32 Simplifying Tech consulting Today with Kieno Kammies

Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book - Secure Your Retirement The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Bruce Cameron - Retired Editor, Personal Finance at Saturday Star

