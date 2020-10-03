The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Jade Schultz from the communication unit of the Save Our Seas Foundation.
Guest: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International SosLISTEN TO PODCAST
-Trump tests positive to COVID-19 and Australian Stock Market drops
-New Zealand referendum on legalising cannabis approaches
-Singapore’s efforts to try to resurrect tourism
-Announcement of an Australian - New Zealand travel bubble but it’s only one way for now
-Writing a bad hotel review in Thailand can get you imprisoned…
Dr David Khoza is the Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for GeoscienceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gayle EdmundsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gavin GreyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Carol Weaving | MD at Reed Exhibition and Loyiso Mkize | Creator and Illustrator at KweziLISTEN TO PODCAST
Hendrik Verwoed | F1 CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guy du Plessis | Researcher at Utah State UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Craig Shapiro | Co-founder and director of intellectual property law at Witz Inc AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST