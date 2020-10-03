The most common sports injuries and how to treat them

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 07:45
Intermittent Fasting
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Hayley Daries - Dietitian at ...
Today at 08:10
Is SAPS complicit in fueling xenophobia?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Louise Edwards - Director of Programmes and Research at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF)
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: Springbok Showdown
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Leighton Koopman - Sports journalist at Rapport
Today at 08:50
ILoveBoobies Cycle Challenge
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Cecil Munch - Dirctor at ILoveBoobies
Today at 09:05
My breast cancer story - Danielle Bitton
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Danielle Bitton - 'Sea Point Balcony Singer' at ...
Today at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:50
Music Feature: Heinrich Frans
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Heinrich Frans - Independent recording artist at ...
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins The biggest hits as chosen by one of Cape Town's best jazz saxophonists this Sunday from 10 am 2 October 2020 6:03 PM
Replica of Rondebosch Fountain more durable than original, says foundry owner The historic Rondebosch Fountain has been recreated and restored after it was badly damaged in a car wreck back in 2015. 2 October 2020 2:22 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Local
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday... 2 October 2020 10:37 AM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 2 October 2020 5:33 PM
Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom Bicycles have flown off the shelves by the tens of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic. 2 October 2020 4:30 PM
I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique a... 1 October 2020 5:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The most common sports injuries and how to treat them

The most common sports injuries and how to treat them

3 October 2020 7:13 AM

Guest: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International Sos


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

3 October 2020 6:51 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Jade Schultz from the communication unit of the Save Our Seas Foundation.

A look at international news with Katie MacDonald

3 October 2020 6:41 AM

-Trump tests positive to COVID-19 and Australian Stock Market drops
 
-New Zealand referendum on legalising cannabis approaches
 
-Singapore’s efforts to try to resurrect tourism 
 
-Announcement of an Australian - New Zealand travel bubble but it’s only one way for now
 
-Writing a bad hotel review in Thailand can get you imprisoned…

Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes

27 September 2020 1:41 PM

Dr David Khoza is the Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geoscience 

The Movies: Enola Holmes

27 September 2020 9:57 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds

UK Report

27 September 2020 9:32 AM

Guest: Gavin Grey

Comic Con Africa Virtual Festival

27 September 2020 9:11 AM

Carol Weaving | MD at Reed Exhibition and Loyiso Mkize | Creator and Illustrator  at Kwezi

Weekend sports interview: Russian GP

27 September 2020 9:04 AM

Hendrik Verwoed | F1 Correspondent

Recovery Month: The Psychology of Addiction

27 September 2020 8:37 AM

Guy du Plessis | Researcher  at Utah State University

Protecting Your Intellectual Property

27 September 2020 8:12 AM

Craig Shapiro | Co-founder and director of intellectual property law at Witz Inc Attorneys

Trending

State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa

Business Politics

SA will hit a second wave if testing increases tenfold, says Panda's Streicher

Local

The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Ntuli publicly endorses Moriarty for federal council chair position

2 October 2020 8:33 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A wet and windy weekend ahead

2 October 2020 8:07 PM

Mkhize denies receiving money from Sodi in his personal capacity

2 October 2020 7:38 PM

