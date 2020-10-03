ILoveBoobies Cycle Challenge

Guest: Cecil Munch | Director at ILoveBoobies
Guest: Danielle Bitton | 'Sea Point Balcony Singer'
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
Guest: Louise Edwards | Director of Programmes and Research at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF)
Zain speaks to dietician Hayley Diaries.
We meet the American doctor who is raising her child as gender-neutral. Since 4 and a year old Zoomer was born, Mom Kyl Myers has used gender-neutral pronouns for them and says she doesn't want Zoomer raised within the confines of gender stereotypes
Guest: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International Sos
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Jade Schultz from the communication unit of the Save Our Seas Foundation.
-Trump tests positive to COVID-19 and Australian Stock Market drops
-New Zealand referendum on legalising cannabis approaches
-Singapore’s efforts to try to resurrect tourism
-Announcement of an Australian - New Zealand travel bubble but it’s only one way for now
-Writing a bad hotel review in Thailand can get you imprisoned…
Dr David Khoza is the Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geoscience