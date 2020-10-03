ILoveBoobies Cycle Challenge

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in S... 3 October 2020 10:56 AM
Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill City of Cape Town officials have closed off the Zeekoevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve as teams investigate the source... 3 October 2020 9:36 AM
Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins The biggest hits as chosen by one of Cape Town's best jazz saxophonists this Sunday from 10 am 2 October 2020 6:03 PM
View all Local
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 2 October 2020 5:33 PM
Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom Bicycles have flown off the shelves by the tens of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic. 2 October 2020 4:30 PM
I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique a... 1 October 2020 5:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
ILoveBoobies Cycle Challenge

ILoveBoobies Cycle Challenge

3 October 2020 9:22 AM

Guest: Cecil Munch  | Director  at ILoveBoobies


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

My breast cancer story: Danielle Bitton

3 October 2020 9:47 AM

Guest: Danielle Bitton | 'Sea Point Balcony Singer'

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend Sport: Springbok showdown

3 October 2020 9:17 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is SAPS complicit in fueling xenophobia?

3 October 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Louise  Edwards  | Director of Programmes and Research  at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Intermittent Fasting

3 October 2020 8:12 AM

Zain speaks to dietician Hayley Diaries.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Raising 'Them' - An Adventure in Gender Creative Parenting

3 October 2020 7:47 AM

We meet the American doctor who is raising her child as gender-neutral. Since 4 and a year old Zoomer was born, Mom Kyl Myers has used gender-neutral pronouns for them and says she doesn't want Zoomer raised within the confines of gender stereotypes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The most common sports injuries and how to treat them

3 October 2020 7:13 AM

Guest: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International Sos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

3 October 2020 6:51 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Jade Schultz from the communication unit of the Save Our Seas Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at international news with Katie MacDonald

3 October 2020 6:41 AM

-Trump tests positive to COVID-19 and Australian Stock Market drops
 
-New Zealand referendum on legalising cannabis approaches
 
-Singapore’s efforts to try to resurrect tourism 
 
-Announcement of an Australian - New Zealand travel bubble but it’s only one way for now
 
-Writing a bad hotel review in Thailand can get you imprisoned…

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains the effects of earthquakes

27 September 2020 1:41 PM

Dr David Khoza is the Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geoscience 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill

Local

Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe

Politics

State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

KZN ANC surprised by Gumede trying to involve lawyers in internal matter

3 October 2020 10:16 AM

Lukhele resignation as Health HOD with immediate effect - Gauteng govt

3 October 2020 9:23 AM

After 10-year probe, State ready to proceed with criminal case against Panday

3 October 2020 9:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA