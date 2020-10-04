Weekend sports: English Premier League, Spurs vs Man Untied.

Streaming issues? Report here
Don Vino Prins Just the Hits 4 October 2020 Don Vino Prins Just the Hits 4 October 2020
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast c... 4 October 2020 9:50 AM
Heideveld shelter takes holistic approach to educate and uplift vulnerable women The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a range of programmes geared at educating and empowering vulnerable women and... 4 October 2020 8:28 AM
South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in S... 3 October 2020 10:56 AM
View all Local
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Politics
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative p... 3 October 2020 12:40 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 2 October 2020 5:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Weekend sports: English Premier League, Spurs vs Man Untied.

Weekend sports: English Premier League, Spurs vs Man Untied.

4 October 2020 8:56 AM

Guest: Sizwe Mbebe | Sports writer, columnist, and blogger


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

4 October 2020 9:52 AM

Name of the movie: Leap Year (Ireland) [Director: Director: Anand Tucker]
Name of the movie: Under the Tuscan Sun (Italy)  [Director:  Audrey Wells]
Name of the movie: The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (Jaipur in India) [Director: John Madden]
Name of the movie: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (The Outback) [Director: Stephan Elliott]
Name of the movie: The Motorcycle Diaries (South America) [Director: Walter Salles]
Name of the movie: Doctor Zhivago  (Russia) [Director: David Lean]
Name of the movie: Mamma Mia! (Greece) [Director: Phyllida Lloyd]

UK Report with Gavin Grey

4 October 2020 9:37 AM

Resign you hypocrite! A Scottish MP who has called for others to resign over Covid lockdown breaches is now facing calls to go. 
 
 2. Travellers arriving in the UK from Poland, Turkey and three Caribbean islands have to self-isolate for 14 days from this weekend. 
 
 3. The British government considered building an asylum processing centre on Ascension Island, a UK territory in the Atlantic.
4. The UK has imposed sanctions on the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, his son and six other senior government officials judged to be responsible for rigging the August presidential poll and suppressing subsequent street protests.

Locally produced 'Love Thy Neighbour' short film winning awards

4 October 2020 9:10 AM

Guests
Diedre Jantjies | Producer and founder  at Na Aap Productions
Nisha Kapoor | Writer & Director

Charl Kinnear: Are we ready to end the gang problem on the Cape Flats?

4 October 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: John Cloete | Founding Director of United Public Safety Front.

Is salt really THAT bad for your heart?

4 October 2020 7:59 AM

Zain speaks to dietician Yuri  Bhaga.  

The link between sexual violence and unintended pregnancy in SA

4 October 2020 7:42 AM

Guest: Anthony Idowu  Ajayi | Postdoctoral Research Scientist  at African Population and Health Research Center

Lead SA: Ihata Shelter

4 October 2020 7:14 AM

Guest: Nuraan Osman  | Director  at Ihata Shelter

The Sunday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

4 October 2020 6:46 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to  Maryke Musson from Two Oceans Aquarium Educational Trust about Sunday's 24 hr Optimist Challenge.

Music Feature: Heinrich Frans

4 October 2020 6:01 AM

Zain speaks to independent recording artist, Heinrich  Frans.

