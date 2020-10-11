UK Report with Gavin Grey

1) UK PM to unveil the latest ratcheting up in Covid-19 lockdown rules tomorrow (Monday). However, some MPs say the new tiered system of measures, likely to be introduced on Wednesday, will be counterproductive.
2) The French government has imposed tighter coronavirus restrictions in four more cities with high infection rates, as a number of European countries see a surge in cases. The cities of Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne are no on maximum alert.
3) More than 1,000 migrants from Africa have arrived in the Spanish Canary Islands over the last 48 hours, the Red Cross says. These are figures that have not been seen for more than a decade.
4) UK motorists are being hit for nearly £3million a day in parking fines from number plate-scanning cameras, a study shows.
Guests
1) Dr. Thato Motlhalamme | Postdoctoral Fellow at Stellenbosch University
2) Dr. Evodia Setati | Chief researcher at Stellenbosch University
1) Name of the movie: The Secret Garden
Plot:
When Mary Lennox's parents suddenly die, she is sent to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven, on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. While exploring, she discovers a hidden magical garden.
Cast:
Colin Firth
Julie Walters
Dixie Egerickx
Edan Hayhurst
Amir Wilson
Director: Marc Munden
Guest: Constance Stuurman | Floral designer/gardener at BabylonstorenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain in conversation with Soccer journalist Rob DelportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. John Stremlau | Professor of International Relations at Wits UnivesityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lindsy Carter-Bolus | Professional Certified Coach (PCC) and EducatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Richard Walls | Fire Engineering Research Unit (FireSUN) in the Department of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain speaks to Dylan Graham who is on a mission to raise funds to get food items and toys for children and their families living in an informal settlement called Die Gatjie in Diep River.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Katie Levick, who is a winner of the Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge.LISTEN TO PODCAST