The Movies: Gayle Edmunds reviews The Secret Garden

1) UK PM to unveil the latest ratcheting up in Covid-19 lockdown rules tomorrow (Monday). However, some MPs say the new tiered system of measures, likely to be introduced on Wednesday, will be counterproductive.







2) The French government has imposed tighter coronavirus restrictions in four more cities with high infection rates, as a number of European countries see a surge in cases. The cities of Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne are no on maximum alert.







3) More than 1,000 migrants from Africa have arrived in the Spanish Canary Islands over the last 48 hours, the Red Cross says. These are figures that have not been seen for more than a decade.



4) UK motorists are being hit for nearly £3million a day in parking fines from number plate-scanning cameras, a study shows.

