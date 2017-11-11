Saving water, saving money, saving school

Africa Melane talks to Adriaan Scheeres Group CEO of PRAGMA



By now you must have heard that Capetalk is part of a very special campaign to

save water at schools.

We have joined hands with Shoprite Checkers, PRAGMA, Bridgiot and

Stellenbosch UNiversity to instal special water monitoring devices called the

Dropula, at schools. This device is designed by Prof Thinus Booysen, a lecturer at Stellenbosch University.

The Dropula monitors water usage and flow. It is a smart meter that attaches to

the municipal meters that supply the school. The information is disseminated

and sent to the teachers, head masters and the children for them to see their

consumption level.