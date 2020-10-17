A look at international news with Katie MacDonald

It’s Election Day blackout as New Zealanders head to the polls but there’s more at stake than electing a party...

Thai government ramps up bans on protestors as anti-government rallies escalate

More Aussies can come home as government works on repatriation flights (it’s about time!!!)

SANZAAR rugby championship marred by no show Springboks...

Even birds are breaking records to get to New Zealand...