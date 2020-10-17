An alternative economic strategy for South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company: Business not as usual
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : Should you buy or rent after retirement?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerhard Kotzé
Today at 06:55
Antibody tests are not a free pass
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 07:07
SA Cabin Crew Assoc: Lives are being ruined while SAA remains grounded
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 07:20
As Senekal simmers Nelson Mandela Foundation calls for radical non-violence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sello Hatang - Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Please find my brother's killer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sumendra Edward Galegedera
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martyn Davies - CEO at Frontier Advisory
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest news from Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instapot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Latest Local
Cape Town's annual Festive Lights event called off Capetonians have become accustomed to kicking off the festive season with the Festive Lights Switch-On event. 18 October 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'. 17 October 2020 10:41 AM
View all Local
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise. 16 October 2020 4:27 PM
Helen Zille dragged for wearing 'I am an African' t-shirt at Senekal protests DA federal council chair Helen Zille attended the Senekal protests to support farmers and her choice of t-shirt caused a stir on T... 16 October 2020 4:20 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030 Government and industry have put together a master plan aimed at driving local manufacturing and employment over the next decade. 18 October 2020 1:56 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 16 October 2020 4:54 PM
Safety on Table Mountain: 'They've got 16 trained dog rangers but no dogs!' Lobby group 'Friends of Table Mountain' wants big improvements in the management of TMNP, but says SANParks is moving too slowly. 16 October 2020 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
An alternative economic strategy for South Africa

An alternative economic strategy for South Africa

17 October 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Dr. Nthabiseng Moleko | Development Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Food garden initiative in Langa

18 October 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: Nompumelelo  Ngoqo | Director and Founder of Urban-Rural Development and Capacity Building Project

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

18 October 2020 9:46 AM

Name of the movie:   American Murder: The Family Next Door 

Director: Jenny Popplewell

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

18 October 2020 9:36 AM

1) The latest on the terrorist attack in which a French teacher was beheaded in the street after showing his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. 
 
 2) New Covid-19 restrictions come in to place across Europe this weekend. 
 
 3) Shut the frontier. Wales bans people from England Covid hotspots from entering.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bridges for Music

18 October 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: DJ  Fosta | Operations Manager at Bridges Academy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Telkom Netball League returns

18 October 2020 9:06 AM

Guest: Rachel  Makhura  | Sports journalist and reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Made in SA not China - Complete overhaul of retail and clothing manufacturing in SA

18 October 2020 8:52 AM

Guest: Michael Lawrence | Executive Director at National Clothing Retail Federation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness benefits of tai chi

18 October 2020 8:18 AM

Guest: Natalie  Wittwen | Wu Style Tai Chi Chuan practitioner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Early detection, screening and treatment of breast cancer

18 October 2020 7:47 AM

Guest: Dr. Dominique Stott | Chief medical officer at Liberty

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: My Father's House - community kitchen and feeding scheme

18 October 2020 7:14 AM

Guest: Pastor Shaddie  Valayadum | Executive Director and founder of My Father's House

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

18 October 2020 6:57 AM

Today's outdoor report takes a special look at the Virtual Cape Town Marathon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town's annual Festive Lights event called off

Local

'Tin Roof being scapegoated' - owner slams claims of club as superspreader site

Local

'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 update: 63 more deaths recorded, 1,662 new confirmed cases in SA

19 October 2020 5:41 AM

Trump lashes out at 'stupid' Republican critics

19 October 2020 5:29 AM

'We are not afraid': France rallies after beheading of teacher

18 October 2020 6:46 PM

