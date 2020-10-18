Bridges for Music

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town
Guests
Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company: Business not as usual
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Guests
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : Should you buy or rent after retirement?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerhard Kotzé
Guests
Gerhard Kotzé
Today at 06:55
Antibody tests are not a free pass
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 07:07
SA Cabin Crew Assoc: Lives are being ruined while SAA remains grounded
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Guests
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 07:20
As Senekal simmers Nelson Mandela Foundation calls for radical non-violence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sello Hatang - Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation
Guests
Sello Hatang - Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Please find my brother's killer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sumendra Edward Galegedera
Guests
Sumendra Edward Galegedera
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martyn Davies - CEO at Frontier Advisory
Guests
Martyn Davies - CEO at Frontier Advisory
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest news from Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instapot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
