Nature Diary: handling sea life

Africa Melane talks to Dr Bruce Mann ORI Senior Scientist (based at uShaka Sea World)



With the Cape being such a popular fishing destination and home to scores of

fishermen, we thought this morning we would look at ways of responsible

fishing. By that we don't mean catching fish on SASSI's green list. We are referring to

what you and I can do if we come across a large fish, ray or shark on the beach

or at the end of our fishing line.