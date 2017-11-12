Murder stats: what it tells us

Africa Melane talks to Simon Howell Research Director at African Police Civilian Oversight Forum



We know we live in a violent society. It affects you and me on an almost daily

basis. And with our police resources so thin on the ground, we need to box clever and

With that in mind we had a look at the recent murder statistics as broken down in a report by the Institute for Security Studies. And it begs a few burning questions. One of those being: if only 3 percent of murders are gang related, does it warrant sending in the army to those affected areas?