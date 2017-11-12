Saving our premature babies

Africa Melane talks to Dr Natasha Rhoda, Senior Neonatal Consultant at Groote Schuur Hospital and Neil Robinson, CEO of Relate Bracelets



A few weeks ago you might remember we had a lovely interview with Odessa

Swarts, the mother of our world beating runner Wayde Van Niekerk.

And she told us about Wayde's start to life as a premature baby and how she

admires these little fighters who beat the odds. And with World Prematurity Day coming up(17 Nov) we are focusing on a new initiative to give those brave little souls a fighting chance at a healthy start to life.