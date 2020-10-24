International News with Katie Macdonald

Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some headlines making international news.
- Australia Post CEO stands aside over excessive spending...
- Devastating floods in Vietnam...
- Post NZ election- what the world needs now is Jacinda Ardern...
- Wallabies won’t kneel at Bledisloe cup match...
- Left your car unlocked? Windows open? There’s a fine for that!
Commercial Manager of JustMoney, a personal finance website, Sarah Nicholson, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about National Wills Week which draws to a close on 30 October. Take a listen to everything you need to know about having and drafting a Will.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A professional athlete, Reyaan Traut, has an exceptional story. He joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about how he became a 12-time gold medalist at South African & Western Cape track, trial, and road cycling championships after the loss of left arm.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Weekend Breakfast Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers all asthma-related questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Mark Collins, founder of the Otter African Trail Run.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nompumelelo Ngoqo | Director and Founder of Urban-Rural Development and Capacity Building ProjectLISTEN TO PODCAST
Name of the movie: American Murder: The Family Next Door
Director: Jenny Popplewell
1) The latest on the terrorist attack in which a French teacher was beheaded in the street after showing his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.
2) New Covid-19 restrictions come in to place across Europe this weekend.
3) Shut the frontier. Wales bans people from England Covid hotspots from entering.
Guest: DJ Fosta | Operations Manager at Bridges AcademyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rachel Makhura | Sports journalist and reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST