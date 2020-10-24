The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:40
Weekend Sport: Absa Premiership
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 08:50
Bingeing with Spling
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Stephen Aspeling - Movie Critic at ...
Today at 09:50
Roeshdien Jaz: Want What You Can't Have
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Roeshdien Jaz
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
CT traffic cops warn hundreds of motorist driving without license plates Cape Town's traffic officers have noticed a steady increase in motorists driving without a number plate to avoid being caught on c... 23 October 2020 11:07 AM
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg. 22 October 2020 6:42 PM
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. 22 October 2020 2:55 PM
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom "Moving from 40 to 60 years seem like a stretch, but we’re seeing some plants move to 80 years," says Riedewaan Bakardien (Eskom). 23 October 2020 9:02 AM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

24 October 2020 6:58 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Mark Collins, founder of the Otter African Trail Run.


National Wills Week

24 October 2020 8:05 AM

Commercial Manager of JustMoney, a personal finance website, Sarah Nicholson, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about National Wills Week which draws to a close on 30 October. Take a listen to everything you need to know about having and drafting a Will.

My Amazing Life: Reyaan Traut

24 October 2020 7:41 AM

A professional athlete, Reyaan Traut, has an exceptional story. He joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about how he became a 12-time gold medalist at South African & Western Cape track, trial, and road cycling championships after the loss of left arm.

Doctor's surgery: Asthma

24 October 2020 7:14 AM

Resident Weekend Breakfast Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers all asthma-related questions.

International News with Katie Macdonald

24 October 2020 6:53 AM

Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some headlines making international news.



- Australia Post CEO stands aside over excessive spending...



- Devastating floods in Vietnam...



- Post NZ election- what the world needs now is Jacinda Ardern...



- Wallabies won’t kneel at Bledisloe cup match...



- Left your car unlocked? Windows open? There’s a fine for that! 

Food garden initiative in Langa

18 October 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: Nompumelelo  Ngoqo | Director and Founder of Urban-Rural Development and Capacity Building Project

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

18 October 2020 9:46 AM

Name of the movie:   American Murder: The Family Next Door 

Director: Jenny Popplewell

UK Report with Gavin Grey

18 October 2020 9:36 AM

1) The latest on the terrorist attack in which a French teacher was beheaded in the street after showing his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. 
 
 2) New Covid-19 restrictions come in to place across Europe this weekend. 
 
 3) Shut the frontier. Wales bans people from England Covid hotspots from entering.

Bridges for Music

18 October 2020 9:14 AM

Guest: DJ  Fosta | Operations Manager at Bridges Academy

Weekend sports: Telkom Netball League returns

18 October 2020 9:06 AM

Guest: Rachel  Makhura  | Sports journalist and reporter

Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation

Local

Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward

Local

'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA records 1,897 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

24 October 2020 8:01 AM

I did nothing wrong, says Bushiri

24 October 2020 7:36 AM

Questions around state witness Norma Mngoma allegedly contacted

24 October 2020 7:35 AM

