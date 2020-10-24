Doctor's surgery: Asthma

Resident Weekend Breakfast Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers all asthma-related questions.
There has been a lot of talk about the second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa and herd immunity. Research Professor at the Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at Stellenbosch University, Alex Welte, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some facts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Commercial Manager of JustMoney, a personal finance website, Sarah Nicholson, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about National Wills Week which draws to a close on 30 October. Take a listen to everything you need to know about having and drafting a Will.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A professional athlete, Reyaan Traut, has an exceptional story. He joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about how he became a 12-time gold medalist at South African & Western Cape track, trial, and road cycling championships after the loss of left arm.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Mark Collins, founder of the Otter African Trail Run.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some headlines making international news.
- Australia Post CEO stands aside over excessive spending...
- Devastating floods in Vietnam...
- Post NZ election- what the world needs now is Jacinda Ardern...
- Wallabies won’t kneel at Bledisloe cup match...
- Left your car unlocked? Windows open? There’s a fine for that!
Guest: Nompumelelo Ngoqo | Director and Founder of Urban-Rural Development and Capacity Building ProjectLISTEN TO PODCAST
Name of the movie: American Murder: The Family Next Door
Director: Jenny Popplewell
1) The latest on the terrorist attack in which a French teacher was beheaded in the street after showing his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.
2) New Covid-19 restrictions come in to place across Europe this weekend.
3) Shut the frontier. Wales bans people from England Covid hotspots from entering.
Guest: DJ Fosta | Operations Manager at Bridges AcademyLISTEN TO PODCAST