Roeshdien Jaz: Want What You Can't Have

Cape Town musician, Roeshdien Jaz, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the remix of his single "Want What you can't Have" featuring EJ von Lyrik for a good cause.
Film critic, Stephen Aspeling, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his running online "Bingeing with Spling" events.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are set to battle out at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, with another interesting game back in the mother city between Cape Town City and Chippa United. For some pre-game analysis, the Editor of Soccer Laduma Vuyani Joni joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There has been a lot of talk about the second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa and herd immunity. Research Professor at the Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at Stellenbosch University, Alex Welte, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some facts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Commercial Manager of JustMoney, a personal finance website, Sarah Nicholson, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about National Wills Week which draws to a close on 30 October. Take a listen to everything you need to know about having and drafting a Will.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A professional athlete, Reyaan Traut, has an exceptional story. He joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about how he became a 12-time gold medalist at South African & Western Cape track, trial, and road cycling championships after the loss of left arm.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Weekend Breakfast Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers all asthma-related questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Mark Collins, founder of the Otter African Trail Run.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some headlines making international news.
- Australia Post CEO stands aside over excessive spending...
- Devastating floods in Vietnam...
- Post NZ election- what the world needs now is Jacinda Ardern...
- Wallabies won’t kneel at Bledisloe cup match...
- Left your car unlocked? Windows open? There’s a fine for that!
Guest: Nompumelelo Ngoqo | Director and Founder of Urban-Rural Development and Capacity Building ProjectLISTEN TO PODCAST