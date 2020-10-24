Roeshdien Jaz: Want What You Can't Have

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story
Adaptive athlete Reyaan Traut says he draws strength from the 'mind over matter' philosophy which has helped him to reclaim his li...
24 October 2020 10:02 AM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'
Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert.
23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward
Bo-Kaap residents have been protesting this week after two well-known members of the community were accused of sexual abuse and ch...
23 October 2020 2:27 PM
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19...
23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason'
Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out.
23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal
The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir...
22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising
The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home.
23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We're not being ironic
Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There's an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton.
23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry
The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023.
23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy
'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.
22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you
There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet.
22 October 2020 3:17 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary
From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.
22 October 2020 2:57 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title
Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee.
20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'
The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen.
14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.
13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Can't name the tune? Use Google's new hum-to-search feature – it's on your phone
Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you.
22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour
CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre.
21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future'
Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It's free for kids under 12.
20 October 2020 3:17 PM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike
Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin.
23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters
Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e...
23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria
Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force.
21 October 2020 1:25 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia
A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.
21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story
Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is.
21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough
Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the...
13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Roeshdien Jaz: Want What You Can't Have

Roeshdien Jaz: Want What You Can't Have

24 October 2020 10:09 AM

Cape Town musician, Roeshdien Jaz, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the remix of his single "Want What you can't Have" featuring EJ von Lyrik for a good cause.


Bingeing with Spling

24 October 2020 9:54 AM

Film critic, Stephen Aspeling, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his running online "Bingeing with Spling" events. 

Weekend Sport: Absa Premiership

24 October 2020 8:50 AM

Arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are set to battle out at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, with another interesting game back in the mother city between Cape Town City and Chippa United. For some pre-game analysis, the Editor of Soccer Laduma Vuyani Joni joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.

What we do and don’t know about herd immunity

24 October 2020 8:44 AM

There has been a lot of talk about the second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa and herd immunity. Research Professor at the Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at Stellenbosch University, Alex Welte, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some facts.

National Wills Week

24 October 2020 8:05 AM

Commercial Manager of JustMoney, a personal finance website, Sarah Nicholson, joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about National Wills Week which draws to a close on 30 October. Take a listen to everything you need to know about having and drafting a Will.

My Amazing Life: Reyaan Traut

24 October 2020 7:41 AM

A professional athlete, Reyaan Traut, has an exceptional story. He joins Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about how he became a 12-time gold medalist at South African & Western Cape track, trial, and road cycling championships after the loss of left arm.

Doctor's surgery: Asthma

24 October 2020 7:14 AM

Resident Weekend Breakfast Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers all asthma-related questions.

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

24 October 2020 6:58 AM

This morning Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Mark Collins, founder of the Otter African Trail Run.

International News with Katie Macdonald

24 October 2020 6:53 AM

Australian correspondent, Katie MacDonald, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some headlines making international news.



- Australia Post CEO stands aside over excessive spending...



- Devastating floods in Vietnam...



- Post NZ election- what the world needs now is Jacinda Ardern...



- Wallabies won’t kneel at Bledisloe cup match...



- Left your car unlocked? Windows open? There’s a fine for that! 

Food garden initiative in Langa

18 October 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: Nompumelelo  Ngoqo | Director and Founder of Urban-Rural Development and Capacity Building Project

'Our minds are extremely powerful' - Para-athlete Reyaan Traut shares his story

Local

Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervenes in Kataza relocation

Local

Bo-Kaap community rocked by child abuse claims, victims asked to come forward

Local

Relatives of drowned Khayelitsha boys receiving trauma counselling
24 October 2020 8:52 AM

24 October 2020 8:52 AM

SA records 1,897 new coronavirus infections in last 24 hours
24 October 2020 8:01 AM

24 October 2020 8:01 AM

I did nothing wrong, says Bushiri

24 October 2020 7:36 AM

