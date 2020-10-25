The Sunday Outdoor Report

Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Maryke Musson of Two Oceans Aquarium on the turtle situation.
Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 with her best-selling autobiographical novel BARE: The Blesser’s Game which told the story of Treasure, a young woman who heads to Johannesburg with dreams of a glamourous life only to find herself plunged into a world of sex cults, blessers and slay queens.LISTEN TO PODCAST
French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will be fighting the virus until at least the middle of next year as cases there surged past a million.
7 million come under tighter new lockdown rules in the UK.
The British government has unveiled increased support for jobs and workers hit by Covid restrictions after growing clamour from firms in tier two areas.
It will become illegal for anyone to pick up and use their mobile phone while driving on UK roads, under new legislation to be enacted next year.
The mayor of Rome has ordered an investigation after a family of wild boar were shot and killed by police in a children's playground.
The 26th Cape Town International Kite Festival has gone virtual this year. It's been hosted by Cape Mental Health since 1994 and proceeds go towards a greater investment in mental health awareness. PR & Communications Manager at Cape Mental Health, Dylan Oktober, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the festival.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Super Rugby Unlocked tournament is going full steam ahead with two powerhouses that clashed on Saturday. With the Bulls vs Sharks, there was much fanfare. Rugby commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Sara-Jayne King with some of the highlights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Executive Director of Lawyers against Abuse, Lindsay Henson and the Director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children, Chairperson of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and an Executive Member of the National Shelter Movement, Bernadine Bachar joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to discuss the proposed mandatory reporting of domestic abuse.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Editor-in-Chief of Eyewitness News, Mahlatse Mahlase, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast for a rundown of what you can expect on Inside EWN on Sunday evening.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Creative Director of social impact agency, Soapbox South Africa, Ruben Hazelzet joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their "Climate Diet" project.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: George Eadie | CEO at The Answer SeriesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne speaks to one of Santam's 2020 Women of the Future, Dr Carolyn Hancock. She is the Chairperson of the Angels Care Centre and the Thembilihle School in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In honour of Halloween, Eyewitness News will be launching a brand new podcast series "Haunted" next week. Multimedia Producer at EWN, Abigail Javier, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with more details.LISTEN TO PODCAST