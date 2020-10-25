The UK Report with Gavin Grey

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alchol and not crime' after nightclub bust Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-relat... 25 October 2020 12:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily. 24 October 2020 1:45 PM
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certifi... 24 October 2020 12:08 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 23,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

25 October 2020 9:45 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will be fighting the virus until at least the middle of next year as cases there surged past a million.
7 million come under tighter new lockdown rules in the UK. 
The British government has unveiled increased support for jobs and workers hit by Covid restrictions after growing clamour from firms in tier two areas.
It will become illegal for anyone to pick up and use their mobile phone while driving on UK roads, under new legislation to be enacted next year.
The mayor of Rome has ordered an investigation after a family of wild boar were shot and killed by police in a children's playground.


Sara-Jayne's bookclub: Jackie Phamotse

25 October 2020 10:12 AM

Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 with her best-selling autobiographical novel BARE: The Blesser’s Game which told the story of Treasure, a young woman who heads to Johannesburg with dreams of a glamourous life only to find herself plunged into a world of sex cults, blessers and slay queens. 

What's On: Virtual 26th Cape Town International Kite Festival

25 October 2020 9:06 AM

The 26th Cape Town International Kite Festival has gone virtual this year. It's been hosted by Cape Mental Health since 1994 and proceeds go towards a greater investment in mental health awareness. PR & Communications Manager at Cape Mental Health, Dylan Oktober, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the festival.

Weekend sport: Super Rugby Unlocked

25 October 2020 8:59 AM

The Super Rugby Unlocked tournament is going full steam ahead with two powerhouses that clashed on Saturday. With the Bulls vs Sharks, there was much fanfare. Rugby commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Sara-Jayne King with some of the highlights.

Talking Point: Mandatory reporting of domestic violence

25 October 2020 8:54 AM

The Executive Director of Lawyers against Abuse, Lindsay Henson and the Director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children, Chairperson of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and an Executive Member of the National Shelter Movement, Bernadine Bachar joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to discuss the proposed mandatory reporting of domestic abuse.

Inside EWN throw-forward

25 October 2020 8:22 AM

Editor-in-Chief of Eyewitness News, Mahlatse Mahlase, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast for a rundown of what you can expect on Inside EWN on Sunday evening.

The Climate Diet

25 October 2020 8:07 AM

The Creative Director of social impact agency, Soapbox South Africa, Ruben Hazelzet joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their "Climate Diet" project.

Last minute practical exam wisdom

25 October 2020 7:47 AM

Guest: George Eadie | CEO at The Answer Series

LeadSA: Angels' Care

25 October 2020 7:11 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to one of Santam's 2020 Women of the Future, Dr Carolyn Hancock. She is the Chairperson of the Angels Care Centre and the Thembilihle School in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.

EWN Haunted podcast series

25 October 2020 6:56 AM

 In honour of Halloween, Eyewitness News will be launching a brand new podcast series "Haunted" next week. Multimedia Producer at EWN, Abigail Javier, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with more details.

