Sara-Jayne's bookclub: Jackie Phamotse

French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will be fighting the virus until at least the middle of next year as cases there surged past a million.

7 million come under tighter new lockdown rules in the UK.

The British government has unveiled increased support for jobs and workers hit by Covid restrictions after growing clamour from firms in tier two areas.

It will become illegal for anyone to pick up and use their mobile phone while driving on UK roads, under new legislation to be enacted next year.

The mayor of Rome has ordered an investigation after a family of wild boar were shot and killed by police in a children's playground.

arrow_forward