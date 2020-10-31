Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle 'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!' 31 October 2020 12:22 PM
View all Local
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
View all Politics
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
View all Business
Are Joburgers more anxious than Capetonians, and why? The Jhb vs Cape Town debate is never-ending. Lester Kiewit interviews editor Nicky Falkof about the book 'Anxious Joburg'. 30 October 2020 2:41 PM
John Maytham's local travel diary: One Flew over the Turaco's Nest CapeTalk's John Maytham shares recent travels to beautiful Cederberg, Karoo, and Stanford exploring 'how lekker local can be.' 30 October 2020 6:33 AM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Cape Town Opera makes onstage comeback at Baxter Theatre Cape Town Opera will be back on stage this week as they bring a new production of Mozart’s Cosi fan Tutte to the Baxter Theatre. 26 October 2020 4:45 PM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse catapulted herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
'God of Chaos' asteroid set to hit earth! (In 48 years time) Experts at Nasa are predicting that the enormous space rock 'God of Chaos' will make contact with the earth in the year 2068. 29 October 2020 12:39 PM
Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe "We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 October 2020 9:09 AM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy? The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two. 29 October 2020 1:07 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

31 October 2020 6:47 AM

Sara-Jayne gives you a rundown of things you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend.
The Brand Manager at KAMERS/Makers: 2020 Kamers
Jeff Ayliffe: Otter African Trail Run
SANBI's Inaugural Spring Festival


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

In conversation with Tye Platinum

31 October 2020 10:17 AM

Sarah-Jane caught up with Tye Platinum to talk about his journey as an artist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile: Alfred Adriaan

31 October 2020 9:53 AM

SA Comedian, Alfred Adriaan, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about life as a comedian.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bulls vs Stormers at Loftus

31 October 2020 9:19 AM

Rugby rivals Bulls and Stormers will face off on Saturday evening in the Super Rugby Unlocked tournament. Sports commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some pre-game analysis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Night at the District Six Museum

31 October 2020 9:10 AM

Comedians Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa, and Nik Rabinowitz are teaming up with a comedy special to save the District Six Museum. Nik Robinowitz joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to tell you how you can help and be entertained at the same time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everything you ever wanted to know about space but where afraid to ask

31 October 2020 8:57 AM

Guest: Astronomer Kechil Kirkham

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dealing with noisy neighbours

31 October 2020 8:46 AM

Noisy neighbours are often troublesome. To talk about your legal options, an expert in property law at Shindlers Attorneys Chatelle Gladwin joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My amazing life: Andy Kawa

31 October 2020 7:45 AM

Businesswoman, Andy Kawa, speaks to Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast about her life-changing experience back in 2010 when she was abducted and assaulted by several men. She's taken on the justice system as her attackers were never found.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctor's Surgery: Top first aid mistakes and myths ER doctors want you to avoid

31 October 2020 7:09 AM

Guest: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International Sos

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne's bookclub: Jackie Phamotse

25 October 2020 10:12 AM

Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 with her best-selling autobiographical novel BARE: The Blesser’s Game which told the story of Treasure, a young woman who heads to Johannesburg with dreams of a glamourous life only to find herself plunged into a world of sex cults, blessers and slay queens. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle

Local Politics

[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir

Local Entertainment Lifestyle

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

World Business

EWN Highlights

Mbalula: Taxi industry will be subsidised from April next year

31 October 2020 4:34 PM

Rape case against Cape Town musician postponed for further investigation

31 October 2020 4:18 PM

Ivory Coast president urges calm in tense election for third term

31 October 2020 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA