Everything you ever wanted to know about space but where afraid to ask

Guest: Astronomer Kechil Kirkham
Sarah-Jane caught up with Tye Platinum to talk about his journey as an artist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SA Comedian, Alfred Adriaan, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about life as a comedian.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rugby rivals Bulls and Stormers will face off on Saturday evening in the Super Rugby Unlocked tournament. Sports commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some pre-game analysis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comedians Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa, and Nik Rabinowitz are teaming up with a comedy special to save the District Six Museum. Nik Robinowitz joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to tell you how you can help and be entertained at the same time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Noisy neighbours are often troublesome. To talk about your legal options, an expert in property law at Shindlers Attorneys Chatelle Gladwin joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Businesswoman, Andy Kawa, speaks to Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast about her life-changing experience back in 2010 when she was abducted and assaulted by several men. She's taken on the justice system as her attackers were never found.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International SosLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne gives you a rundown of things you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend.
The Brand Manager at KAMERS/Makers: 2020 Kamers
Jeff Ayliffe: Otter African Trail Run
SANBI's Inaugural Spring Festival
Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 with her best-selling autobiographical novel BARE: The Blesser’s Game which told the story of Treasure, a young woman who heads to Johannesburg with dreams of a glamourous life only to find herself plunged into a world of sex cults, blessers and slay queens.LISTEN TO PODCAST