In conversation with Tye Platinum

Sarah-Jane caught up with Tye Platinum to talk about his journey as an artist.
SA Comedian, Alfred Adriaan, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about life as a comedian.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rugby rivals Bulls and Stormers will face off on Saturday evening in the Super Rugby Unlocked tournament. Sports commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with some pre-game analysis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comedians Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa, and Nik Rabinowitz are teaming up with a comedy special to save the District Six Museum. Nik Robinowitz joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to tell you how you can help and be entertained at the same time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Astronomer Kechil KirkhamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Noisy neighbours are often troublesome. To talk about your legal options, an expert in property law at Shindlers Attorneys Chatelle Gladwin joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Businesswoman, Andy Kawa, speaks to Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast about her life-changing experience back in 2010 when she was abducted and assaulted by several men. She's taken on the justice system as her attackers were never found.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charl van Loggerenberg | MD at International SosLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne gives you a rundown of things you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend.
The Brand Manager at KAMERS/Makers: 2020 Kamers
Jeff Ayliffe: Otter African Trail Run
SANBI's Inaugural Spring Festival
Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 with her best-selling autobiographical novel BARE: The Blesser’s Game which told the story of Treasure, a young woman who heads to Johannesburg with dreams of a glamourous life only to find herself plunged into a world of sex cults, blessers and slay queens.LISTEN TO PODCAST