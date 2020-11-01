First of two semi-final MTN8 games: Pirates vs Chiefs

UK PM toughens lockdown laws in the UK.

But will it work and will people take notice? In one example of law breaking police in the Midlands have closed a shisha cafe after finding about 150 people inside, days after the venue was hit with a £10,000 fine for Covid-19 breaches.

Pandemic and lockdown sees spending on chocolate in the UK soared by £50m year on year, powered by sales of chocolate bars bought in supermarkets to eat at home.





Christians in France return to worship under heavily armed guard. It comes as investigations continue into Thursday’s terrorist attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church.

