Sara-Jayne's Bookclub

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Today at 04:45
Property: Bitprop, how micro property development could transform townships
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Claire du Trevou - Head architect at Bitprop
Today at 05:10
DA Congress elects new party leader
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Solly Malatsi - National Spokesperson at DA
Today at 05:46
DA resolves to declare farm murders a hate crime
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nigel Branken - Social Worker at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Butterfly World Animal Sanctuary doing okay despite no butterflies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Esther van der Westhuizen - Owner at Butterfly World Animal Sanctuary
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Consumer rights in a Covid world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Eskom's R20bn loss
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business
Today at 07:20
New local airline inexplicably named 'Lift' and not ‘Planey McPlaneface’
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gidon Novick - Chair at SA Harvest
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: What now for the DA, and its new leadership?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW:
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] John Steenhuisen newly elected DA Federal Leader Steenhuisen beat Mbali Ntuli in the race for federal party leader at the DA Congress on Sunday. 1 November 2020 2:42 PM
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound. 1 November 2020 8:05 AM
Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful Toto Kunsunsela, himself a recovering addict, says expensive private rehabs in Cape Town are out of most locals price range. 1 November 2020 7:38 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle 'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!' 31 October 2020 12:22 PM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
When can your boss fire you for actions in your personal life? The cheating scandal surrounding TV personality Katlego Maboe raises legal and brand questions around a job contract. 1 November 2020 6:43 AM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds. 1 November 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died. 31 October 2020 4:40 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It's not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It's clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
1 November 2020 10:05 AM

Sara-Jayne chats to the authors of a new book The Karen Book of Rules, Karin Schimke, and Karen Jeynes.


The UK Report with Gavin Grey

1 November 2020 10:03 AM

UK PM toughens lockdown laws in the UK.
But will it work and will people take notice? In one example of law breaking police in the Midlands have closed a shisha cafe after finding about 150 people inside, days after the venue was hit with a £10,000 fine for Covid-19 breaches.
Pandemic and lockdown sees spending on chocolate in the UK soared by £50m year on year, powered by sales of chocolate bars bought in supermarkets to eat at home.


Christians in France return to worship under heavily armed guard. It comes as investigations continue into Thursday’s terrorist attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

At the movies with Gayle Edmunds

1 November 2020 9:54 AM

We speak to Gayle Edmunds about the latest films and the death of actor, Sean Connery.

Movie: The Witches

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movember

1 November 2020 9:19 AM

November means the start of Movember which is most popular around the world where men grow out their moustaches to raise awareness of men's health issues. Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about Movember this year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First of two semi-final MTN8 games: Pirates vs Chiefs

1 November 2020 9:06 AM

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs battled it out in the first of two MTN8 semi-final games. For some analysis on the game, commentator Sizwe  Mbede joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking point: Bringing your workplace into disrepute

1 November 2020 8:52 AM

The dust has now somewhat settled on the Katlego Maboe saga. Sara-Jayne is in conversation with the Director of Maserumule Attorneys Glen Cassels and the founder of Trend Consultancy, Ogopoleng Mushi, to discuss the legal and reputational fallout of the cheating scandal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to ensure your online safety

1 November 2020 8:09 AM

Cybersecurity expert, John Mc Loughlin, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about ensuring your safety online. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disability Awareness month

1 November 2020 7:45 AM

David Nhlapo | Founder at I am Victorious Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fire contained at Table Mountain

1 November 2020 7:07 AM

Sarah-Jane speaks to the Spokesperson of the City of Cape Town's City and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse to get an update on the fire.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LeadSA: Freeway Recovery Centre doing amazing work in troubled community

1 November 2020 6:59 AM

Guest: Fundraising and marketing manager Toto Kunsunsela

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19

World Business

[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained

Local

[BREAKING NEWS] John Steenhuisen newly elected DA Federal Leader

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Pretoria nightclub temporarily closed after part of ceiling collapsed on patrons

1 November 2020 6:18 PM

READ: Newly elected DA leader Steenhuisen’s acceptance speech

1 November 2020 5:07 PM

WC Community Safety Dept to keep close eye on probe into murder of 3 in Wolseley

1 November 2020 4:25 PM

