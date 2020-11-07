Doctor's Surgery: Headaches

This week on Doctor's Surgery with Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, he answers all headache related questions.
Local musician, Robin Pieters, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his latest track "Because of You".
Multi-award winning celebrity chef, Zola Nene, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her journey so far.
KFM's Brandon Leigh has put together an online production of his show KFM Nights where people will be able to watch the music he plays during a show. Brandon joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to tell us more.
Cricket Correspondent, Fatima Ahmed, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to chat all things cricket.
A recent study published in the Journal of International Women's Studies found that nearly 38% of households are headed by women, making them the breadwinner. Post-Doctoral Fellow in Psychology at the University of South Africa, Bianca Parry, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to discuss their findings.
The president of the South African Menopause Society, Dr. Trudy Smith, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about everything you need to know about menopause.
Forgiveness advocate and author, Candice Mama, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her journey toward forgiving the man responsible for her father's death - the Apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock.
In his Outdoor Report, Jeff Ayliffe chats to Karoline Hanks who's doing the 13 Peaks Challenge in an attempt to break the women's record.
Sara-Jayne highlights her top three pics of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.