Music and Lights

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgi... 7 November 2020 11:14 AM
WCED: Covid matrics won't write exams, unless they've completed 10-day isolation Despite announcements made by the national government, the WCED says it won't be making special arrangements for Covid-19 infected... 7 November 2020 9:51 AM
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks is will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money... 7 November 2020 8:54 AM
96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz has analysed possible trends and outcomes in areas such as Phokwane and Knysna. 6 November 2020 1:42 PM
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Music and Lights

Music and Lights

7 November 2020 9:20 AM

KFM's Brandon Leigh has put together an online production of his show KFM Nights where people will be able to watch the music he plays during a show. Brandon joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to tell us more. 


Because of you by Robin Pieters

7 November 2020 10:05 AM

Local musician, Robin Pieters, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his latest track "Because of You".

Profile: Zola Nene

7 November 2020 9:42 AM

Multi-award winning celebrity chef, Zola Nene, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her journey so far.

2020/21 CSA 4-day series

7 November 2020 8:52 AM

Cricket Correspondent, Fatima Ahmed, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to chat all things cricket.

Female breadwinners in South Africa

7 November 2020 8:38 AM

A recent study published in the Journal of International Women's Studies found that nearly 38% of households are headed by women, making them the breadwinner. Post-Doctoral Fellow in Psychology at the University of South Africa, Bianca Parry, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to discuss their findings.

Menopause

7 November 2020 8:09 AM

The president of the South African Menopause Society, Dr. Trudy Smith, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about everything you need to know about menopause.

My Amazing Life: Candice Mama

7 November 2020 7:41 AM

Forgiveness advocate and author, Candice Mama, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her journey toward forgiving the man responsible for her father's death - the Apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock.

Doctor's Surgery: Headaches

7 November 2020 7:13 AM

This week on Doctor's Surgery with Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, he answers all headache related questions.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

7 November 2020 6:48 AM

In his Outdoor Report, Jeff Ayliffe chats to Karoline Hanks who's doing the 13 Peaks Challenge in an attempt to break the women's record.

Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

7 November 2020 6:44 AM

Sara-Jayne highlights her top three pics of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

WCED: Covid matrics won't write exams, unless they've completed 10-day isolation

Local

Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue

Lifestyle Local

[WATCH] EFF members protest outside CT high school following 'whites only' event

Local

7 life sentences handed to Eastern Cape serial rapist

7 November 2020 10:51 AM

UN warns of famine risk in world hotspots

7 November 2020 10:42 AM

WATCH LIVE: Former SAA chair Yakhe Kwinana resumes state capture testimony

7 November 2020 9:59 AM

