Cape Town based designer wins at Young Designer Competition

The winner of the third allfashion sourcing Young Designer Competition by Messe Frankfurt South Africa, Sinazo Janda, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her breakthrough win.
Movie: I Am Greta
Saraj-Jane speaks to EWN Correspondent, Gavin Grey, about what's happening in the UK and the broader Europe.
Editor at Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, reviews the first leg encounter of the Soweto giants and looks ahead to today's game.
On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne is joined by the Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance of South Africa Maurice Smithers and Thembi Msane from the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence to discuss the different sides of the coin when it comes to raising awareness.
US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about Joe Biden's win, plans for his presidency, and the first black woman elected as Vice President.
The KonMari method started making waves all over the world last year following the release of a Netflix series called, "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo". Sara-Jayne speaks to a KonMari consultant based in SA about the method.
There's a national backlog of over 125 000 sexual assault cases in the country. The spokesperson of the pressure group Action Society, Daleen Gouws, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the action that is required to tackle the problem.
The Hope to Heal Foundation is tackling a new project which will see them opening a safe house for human trafficking survivors. The founder of the foundation, Seema Naidoo, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their project.
This morning Jeff speaks to Riaan Manser about 'Matrics in Antarctica'