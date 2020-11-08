Cape Town based designer wins at Young Designer Competition

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa. 8 November 2020 12:34 PM
City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation. 7 November 2020 5:07 PM
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgi... 7 November 2020 11:14 AM
[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat Celebrities and social media users around the world have responded to Trump's loss by posting spicy memes and videos. 8 November 2020 2:06 PM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US... 8 November 2020 10:08 AM
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for... 7 November 2020 8:54 AM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Cape Town based designer wins at Young Designer Competition

Cape Town based designer wins at Young Designer Competition

8 November 2020 9:40 AM

The winner of the third allfashion sourcing Young Designer Competition by Messe Frankfurt South Africa, Sinazo Janda, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her breakthrough win.


At the movies with Gayle Edmunds

8 November 2020 9:52 AM

Movie: I Am Greta

The UK report with Gavin Grey

8 November 2020 9:33 AM

Saraj-Jane speaks to EWN Correspondent, Gavin Grey, about what's happening in the UK and the broader Europe.

MTN 8 2nd leg semi-final: Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

8 November 2020 9:22 AM

Editor at Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, reviews the first leg encounter of the Soweto giants and looks ahead to today's game.

South Africa's battle with the bottle

8 November 2020 9:13 AM

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne is joined by the Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance of South Africa Maurice Smithers and Thembi Msane from the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence to discuss the different sides of the coin when it comes to raising awareness.

Joe Biden wins US elections

8 November 2020 8:27 AM

US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about Joe Biden's win, plans for his presidency, and the first black woman elected as Vice President.

The KonMari method

8 November 2020 8:04 AM

The KonMari method started making waves all over the world last year following the release of a Netflix series called, "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo". Sara-Jayne speaks to a KonMari consultant based in SA about the method.

DNA backlog in over 125 000 cases

8 November 2020 7:34 AM

There's a national backlog of over 125 000 sexual assault cases in the country. The spokesperson of the pressure group Action Society, Daleen Gouws, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the action that is required to tackle the problem.

LeadSA: Hope to Heal Foundation

8 November 2020 7:05 AM

The Hope to Heal Foundation is tackling a new project which will see them opening a safe house for human trafficking survivors. The founder of the foundation, Seema Naidoo, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their project.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

8 November 2020 6:44 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to Riaan Manser about 'Matrics in Antarctica'

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda

Politics World

City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop

Local Politics

[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat

Politics

EWN Highlights

Thai police use water cannon to stop pro-democracy march to palace

8 November 2020 2:47 PM

3 men shot and killed, 1 stabbed to death in CT over weekend

8 November 2020 2:25 PM

Cope to lay criminal complaint against Myeni over Mr X identity revelation

8 November 2020 2:13 PM

