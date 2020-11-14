Stomers vs Cheetahs

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days. 13 November 2020 2:48 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
View all Politics
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening. 13 November 2020 6:07 PM
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Stomers vs Cheetahs

Stomers vs Cheetahs

14 November 2020 9:11 AM

Rugby Commentator Xola Ntshinga previews this match.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

11:11 Rowlene

14 November 2020 10:10 AM

Cape Town-born vocalist, Rowlene, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her debut album "11:11".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

16 kays for 16 days

14 November 2020 9:47 AM

16 Kays for 16 Days is an annual running event to raise funds for the Community Intervention Centre in Table View. The coordinator of the event, Colleen Cross, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CapeTalk in Durban

14 November 2020 9:21 AM

Midday Report host, Lester Kiewit, joins Zain live from Durban to talk about his adventures to promote the city as a travel destination.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: Ace Magashule

14 November 2020 8:42 AM

Political analyst at the University of the North West, Professor Andre Duvenhage, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to unpack the latest on the Ace Magashule case.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GO-LO supports diabetics on World Diabetes Day

14 November 2020 8:28 AM

The CEO of low carb food range Go-Lo, Yusuf Cassim, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their partnership with an NGO to promote lifestyle improvement for people living with diabetes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Diabetes Day

14 November 2020 8:14 AM

The co-ordinator of Diabetes SA's Young Guns initiative, Paula Thom, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to share her journey with diabetes and how the Young Guns started

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Amazing Life: Daryl Brown

14 November 2020 7:44 AM

Suicide survivor, Daryl Brown, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his journey with depression. Daryl lost both his legs in 2013 after a suicide attempt and now works tirelessly to destigmatise depression in men.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctor's Surgery: Pneumonia

14 November 2020 7:13 AM

Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg answers all pneumonia-related questions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

14 November 2020 6:55 AM

This morning Jeff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country

Local

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

Local Lifestyle

Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row

14 November 2020 7:42 PM

Right2Know Campaign urges SABC to look at other ways of generating income

14 November 2020 7:00 PM

Read: Bushiri’s 5 demands to the South African govt

14 November 2020 6:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA