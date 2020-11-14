11:11 Rowlene

Cape Town-born vocalist, Rowlene, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her debut album "11:11".
16 Kays for 16 Days is an annual running event to raise funds for the Community Intervention Centre in Table View. The coordinator of the event, Colleen Cross, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast.
Midday Report host, Lester Kiewit, joins Zain live from Durban to talk about his adventures to promote the city as a travel destination.
Rugby Commentator Xola Ntshinga previews this match.
Political analyst at the University of the North West, Professor Andre Duvenhage, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to unpack the latest on the Ace Magashule case.
The CEO of low carb food range Go-Lo, Yusuf Cassim, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about their partnership with an NGO to promote lifestyle improvement for people living with diabetes.
The co-ordinator of Diabetes SA's Young Guns initiative, Paula Thom, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to share her journey with diabetes and how the Young Guns started
Suicide survivor, Daryl Brown, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his journey with depression. Daryl lost both his legs in 2013 after a suicide attempt and now works tirelessly to destigmatise depression in men.
Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg answers all pneumonia-related questions.
This morning Jeff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.