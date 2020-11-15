The UK report with Gavin Grey

UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, gives an update on news making headlines in the United Kingdom.
Film critic, Gayle Edmunds, takes a look at another film being showcased at the European Film Festival, One Careful Owner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Midday Report host, Lester Kiewit joins Zain live from Durban to talk about his adventures to promote the city as a travel destinationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Racism in high schools in Cape Town has once again been thrust into the spotlight. This time, at Brackenfell High School. Diversity Expert, Asanda Ngoasheng, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to discuss the issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane, hosts Inside EWN this Sunday. She chats to Zain on Weekend Breakfast on what to expect on the show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Financial advisor, Paul Roelofse, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast with some practical tips on how to spend your money during the holiday season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The UbuntuCare mask initiative has made thousands of cloth masks since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of their partners, Fiona Hadley, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the work they do.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This morning Jeff speaks to Justin Lawson from Climb ZA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australian correspondent, Katie Mcdonald, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast with some headlines from down under.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cape Town-born vocalist, Rowlene, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her debut album "11:11".LISTEN TO PODCAST