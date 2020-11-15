At the movies with Gayle Edmunds

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Latest Local
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety. 14 November 2020 11:56 AM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year Electoral fraud threatens to derail avian democracy! reports New Zealand's media. The furore's all about a tiny little kiwi. 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
At the movies with Gayle Edmunds

At the movies with Gayle Edmunds

15 November 2020 9:59 AM

Film critic, Gayle Edmunds, takes a look at another film being showcased at the European Film Festival, One Careful Owner.


The UK report with Gavin Grey

15 November 2020 9:40 AM

UK correspondent, Gavin Grey, gives an update on news making headlines in the United Kingdom.

CapeTalk in Durban

15 November 2020 9:11 AM

Midday Report host, Lester Kiewit joins Zain live from Durban to talk about his adventures to promote the city as a travel destination

Talking point: Diversity at schools

15 November 2020 8:49 AM

Racism in high schools in Cape Town has once again been thrust into the spotlight. This time, at Brackenfell High School. Diversity Expert, Asanda Ngoasheng, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to discuss the issue.

Inside EWN throw-forward

15 November 2020 8:26 AM

EWN reporter, Nthakoana Ngatane, hosts Inside EWN this Sunday. She chats to Zain on Weekend Breakfast on what to expect on the show.

How to spend (or not spend) your money during December

15 November 2020 8:12 AM

Financial advisor, Paul Roelofse, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast with some practical tips on how to spend your money during the holiday season.

LeadSA: UbuntuCare

15 November 2020 7:13 AM

The UbuntuCare mask initiative has made thousands of cloth masks since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of their partners, Fiona Hadley, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the work they do.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

15 November 2020 7:08 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to Justin Lawson from Climb ZA.

A look at international News

15 November 2020 6:54 AM

Australian correspondent, Katie Mcdonald, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast with some headlines from down under.

11:11 Rowlene

14 November 2020 10:10 AM

Cape Town-born vocalist, Rowlene, joins Zain on Weekend Breakfast to talk about her debut album "11:11".

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country

New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation

15 November 2020 1:06 PM

Schäfer conveys condolences to families of 2 Gr.11 pupils who committed suicide

15 November 2020 11:48 AM

State capture inquiry gears to hear Zuma’s bid for Zondo to recuse himself

15 November 2020 11:13 AM

