The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

This morning Jeff speaks to Asenathi Jim who's just been awarded the Honorary Life Membership at the Royal Cape Yacht Club.
Saxophonist Don Vino Prins joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with his latest track with Amy Jones, Imagine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Actress and model Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela speaks to Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast on her career, body positivity advocacy, and everything in between.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comedian Marc Lottering joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about "Lottering on Lockdown" at the Baxter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The PSL returns from a short international break this weekend. Sara-Jayne catches up with the editor of Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, on what we can expect.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sarah-Jane speaks to Ryan Blumenthal who is a forensic pathologist whose book Autopsy provides a keen insight into life in the trenches with those who are tasked with determining the cause of death in the case of homicides or deaths in suspicious circumstances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As we head for the much anticipated "Black Friday" certified Financial Planner, Kirsty Scully, chats to Sara-Jayne about the ‘Perils of Black Friday’.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A former police officer who was shot in the head while on duty, Bernie Manzoni, shares his story on Weekend Breakfast.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town, Dr. Dale Rae, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to answer all sleep-related questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jayne's top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.LISTEN TO PODCAST