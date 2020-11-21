My Amazing Life: Bernie Manzoni

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
International News
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie McDonald
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:45
LeadSA: Little Brinks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katherine Brink - co-founder at Little Brinks
Today at 07:10
24 hour toll-free line to be launched for GBV
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Executive Committee Member at National Shelter Movement of South Africa
Today at 07:40
Cyber safety on Black Friday
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Maeson Maherry - Chief Solutions Director at LAWtrust,
Today at 08:10
Inside EWN throw forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 08:15
Queer documentary "Skeef" makes Showmax debut
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Renaldo Schwarp
Today at 08:40
Proteas return to action
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fatima Ahmed - Founder at The Popping Crease
Today at 09:10
The UK report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The movies with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Latest Local
A bullet to the head left ex-cop paralysed, but he lives life to the fullest Bernie Manzoni is a former police officer who was left paralysed after being shot in the head while on duty in 1999. 21 November 2020 3:34 PM
Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT The City of Cape Town says a police case has been opened after an official involved in its Urban Baboon Programme was threatened. 21 November 2020 9:32 AM
[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage Police in Brackenfell have arrested a man who attempted to interfere while the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed... 20 November 2020 4:40 PM
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening. 21 November 2020 8:45 AM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers. 20 November 2020 8:07 AM
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
My Amazing Life: Bernie Manzoni

My Amazing Life: Bernie Manzoni

21 November 2020 7:41 AM

A former police officer who was shot in the head while on duty, Bernie Manzoni, shares his story on Weekend Breakfast.


Don Vino Prins

21 November 2020 10:04 AM

Saxophonist Don Vino Prins joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast with his latest track with Amy Jones, Imagine.

Profile: Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela

21 November 2020 9:42 AM

Actress and model Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela speaks to Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast on her career, body positivity advocacy, and everything in between.

Lottering on lockdown

21 November 2020 9:09 AM

Comedian Marc Lottering joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about "Lottering on Lockdown" at the Baxter.

PSL returns from break

21 November 2020 9:04 AM

The PSL returns from a short international break this weekend. Sara-Jayne catches up with the editor of Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, on what we can expect.

Ryan Blumenthal: Autopsy

21 November 2020 8:51 AM

Sarah-Jane speaks to Ryan Blumenthal who is a forensic pathologist whose book Autopsy provides a keen insight into life in the trenches with those who are tasked with determining the cause of death in the case of homicides or deaths in suspicious circumstances. 

How to avoid retailer tricks on Black Friday

21 November 2020 8:22 AM

As we head for the much anticipated "Black Friday" certified Financial Planner, Kirsty Scully, chats to Sara-Jayne about the ‘Perils of Black Friday’.

Doctor's surgery: How to get the sleep you need

21 November 2020 7:13 AM

The Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town, Dr. Dale Rae, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to answer all sleep-related questions.

The Saturday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

21 November 2020 6:47 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to Asenathi Jim who's just been awarded the Honorary Life Membership at the Royal Cape Yacht Club.

SJ's top picks for the weekend

21 November 2020 6:42 AM

Sara-Jayne's top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT

Local

Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk

Business Politics

[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage

Local

Frenchman gets 25-year jail term for killing wife, burning body

21 November 2020 7:05 PM

Child (5) caught in gang crossfire recovering in JHB hospital

21 November 2020 5:27 PM

SABC assures viewers/listeners that there won’t be a broadcast blackout

21 November 2020 4:17 PM

