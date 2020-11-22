International News

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
A bullet to the head left ex-cop paralysed, but he lives life to the fullest Bernie Manzoni is a former police officer who was left paralysed after being shot in the head while on duty in 1999. 21 November 2020 3:34 PM
Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT The City of Cape Town says a police case has been opened after an official involved in its Urban Baboon Programme was threatened. 21 November 2020 9:32 AM
[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage Police in Brackenfell have arrested a man who attempted to interfere while the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed... 20 November 2020 4:40 PM
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening. 21 November 2020 8:45 AM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers. 20 November 2020 8:07 AM
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
International News

International News

22 November 2020 6:36 AM

Australian correspondent Katie McDonald gives an update on what's making headlines internationally.


The movies with Gayle Edmunds

22 November 2020 9:47 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews Six Mutes to Midnight.

The UK report with Gavin Grey

22 November 2020 9:37 AM

The World Health Organisation warns a "tough" six months lies ahead for Europe, which is again the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. One person is dying of the virus in the region every 17 seconds.
Stay at home. More than two million people in Scotland have now moved to the country's toughest level of coronavirus restrictions.
A runner is facing a fine of hundreds of euros for breaking coronavirus rules after he reported his friend's fatal fall in the Italian Alps.
 

24 hour toll-free line to be launched for GBV

22 November 2020 9:09 AM

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa will be launching a 24-hour toll-free shelter helpline dedicated to gender-based violence issues. The Chairperson of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement, Bernadine Bachar, joins SJ on Weekend Breakfast with more information.

Proteas return to action

22 November 2020 8:56 AM

The Proteas return to action next week in a series against England. Cricket correspondent and founder of The Popping Crease, Fatima Ahmed, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the much-anticipated series.

Queer documentary "Skeef" makes Showmax debut

22 November 2020 8:37 AM

The director of the critically acclaimed South African documentary, "SKEEF" Renaldo Schwarp joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the success of the doccie.

Inside EWN throw-forward

22 November 2020 8:24 AM

Editor-In-Chief at EWN Mahlatse Mahlase tells Sara-Jayne what will be on Inside EWN tonight.

Cyber safety on Black Friday

22 November 2020 8:09 AM

As we approach Black Friday, the CEO of LAWTrust, Maeson Maherry, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast to talk about cyber safety when you're surfing the net for specials.

LeadSA: Little Brinks

22 November 2020 7:09 AM

The founder of the NPO Little Brinks, Katherine Brink, joins Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast.

The Sunday Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

22 November 2020 6:42 AM

Jeff tells Sara-Jayne about what's about outdoors this Sunday.

Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT

Local

Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk

Business Politics

[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage

Local

DA must unite to ensure victory in 2021 municipal elections, says Madikizela

22 November 2020 9:46 AM

Weather service warns of more downpours across SA as flooding wreaks havoc

22 November 2020 9:13 AM

SA records more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

22 November 2020 7:38 AM

